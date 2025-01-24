Oath Keepers founder barred from D.C., U.S. Capitol unless judge signs off

A federal judge on Friday barred Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol riot, from entering Washington, D.C. or U.S. Capitol without the court's permission.

Rhodes was convicted by a federal jury in 2022 of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Trump's supporters. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Rhodes to 18 years in prison, calling him a threat to the country and democracy.

But on Monday, President Trump commuted Rhodes' sentence to time served, as one of 14 commutations and some 1,500 pardons for those who participated in the Jan. 6 attack. Since his release from prison, Rhodes was spotted at the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, Judge Mehta issued an order prohibiting Rhodes and seven other Oath Keepers convicted in connection with the Capitol Riot from entering Washington, D.C. or the U.S. Capitol building or grounds without first obtaining the court's permission.

Rhodes' lawyer declined to comment.



