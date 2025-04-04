Has a shelter pet changed your life? We want to hear about it

Our pets — whether dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, or any other animal — enrich our lives and fill our homes with love. Millions of animals are waiting in one of the many shelters in the U.S. for the opportunity to go to a fur-ever home. This is why National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day , on April 30, exists to help bring awareness and help them get adopted. To celebrate, NPR wants to know how your pet changed your life. Your story could help influence someone to take the next step in their pet adoption journey.

If you have a shelter pet that has impacted your life, please share your story with us via the form below. You could be featured in the Up First newsletter on April 27. You can also share a photo and upload your answers as a voice memo. Please submit responses by April 9.

