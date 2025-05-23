Kristi Noem couldn't define habeas corpus. Can you? Find out in the quiz!

Tush pushes, prison breaks, luxury jets and orange cats: This week's quiz is the usual potpourri of the silly and sublime. Actually, not the latter.

As if that weren't enough: If you take the quiz and think, "My kid could write that" — well, now they, and you, can try. We're taking reader submissions for each week's bonus question. The submission form and instructions are below the quiz. Please submit by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 27.

Loading...

To submit a bonus question, please enter your proposed question and the answer in the form below. Your question should relate to news from May 19 through May 27.

If your submission is selected for inclusion in the NPR News Quiz, you will be acknowledged in a list of contributors on NPR's website or otherwise receive appropriate credit, but failure to do so shall not be deemed a breach of your rights.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR