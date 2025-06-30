The WNBA is expanding again, adding 3 new cities for a record 18 teams

The WNBA juggernaut is not slowing down.

The women's basketball league announced Monday it's adding three new teams for a record 18 franchises: Cleveland will begin play in 2028, Detroit joins in 2029 and Philadelphia will tip off in 2030. The WNBA has 15 existing squads — including the Golden State Valkyries, which started this year and two more expansion teams previously added for next season: Toronto, Canada and Portland, Oregon.

The WNBA announced in a news release that it selected this trio based on an "analysis of market viability, committed long-term ownership groups, potential for significant local fan, corporate, media, and city and state support, arena and practice facilities, and community commitment to advancing the sport, among other factors."

The expansion comes in the league's 29th year, following its best-ever season during which it set records for viewership, attendance and merchandise sales. The WNBA was buoyed by phenom Caitlin Clark, who has energized the league and is part of a new crop of stars including Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and Aneesah Morrow.

"The demand for women's basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league's extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women's professional basketball.

In 2002, the league peaked with 16 teams — including franchises in both Detroit and Cleveland. Detroit's previous team, the Shock, was quite successful. It won three WNBA titles (in 2003, 2006 and 2008) before it moved to Tulsa, Okla.

The expansion and growth of the WNBA come as the league faces labor tensions. The players' union opted out of the current collective bargaining agreement to try to secure higher salaries in 2024.

The addition of these three new teams is subject to WNBA and the NBA Boards of Governors approval.

