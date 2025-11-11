9 strategies to find free or low-cost food when money is tight

When Kevin Curry graduated from Harvard Business School during the global recession in 2008, he couldn't find work. So he went to sign up for SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to make ends meet.

"I was embarrassed," he says. "But the caseworker looked at my Harvard fleece and said, 'Don't be ashamed. This is a bridge from where you are to where you're going."

Her comment changed his entire perspective on food assistance, he says. "People need help, and it doesn't look like one type of person. SNAP is a resource for all of us."

Kathy Tran / Kevin Curry is the founder of Fit Men Cook, a meal-prepping community offering healthy, budget-friendly recipes with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Today, Curry is the founder of Fit Men Cook , a fitness and food community that offers meal prepping tips and healthy, budget-friendly recipes. Since the government shutdown delayed funding for SNAP in November, Curry has been sharing strategies on how to find free or affordable food with his social media followers. SNAP recipients have faced reductions and delays in their benefits, and have been grappling with confusion and uncertainty.

Curry talks to Life Kit about how to get discounts and deals on food and build a low-cost grocery cart if money is tight.

If you are a SNAP recipient, use your card to get double the fruits and veggies. See if your state offers Double Up Food Bucks , a program that matches your SNAP EBT dollars to get twice the produce. "The goal is to make fresh, healthy food more accessible for low-income families," Curry says.

Call the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Hunger Hotline to find the most up-to-date nearby food pantries and meal sites. The number is 1-866-3-HUNGRY (or 1-866-348-647), and operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. "You could search online, but I've found that sometimes those pantries are no longer there," he says.

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg / via Getty Images / via Getty Images A resident browses donated food items in the pantry at Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park, Florida, US, on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

Don't be afraid to shop at multiple food pantries to get what you need. Different pantries have different items, and if there's something specific you're looking for, it's perfectly OK to go to another pantry to get it. "I'm not saying you should stockpile groceries, but there is dignity in having choice and variety" in your food, Curry says.

Talk to your kid's social worker at school about free breakfast, lunch and after-school food programs. See what your child's school offers and if you qualify for these benefits, Curry says. Having a few meals covered can help cut down on grocery costs.

Buy discounted food that's about to go to waste. Grocers and restaurants use apps like Flashfood and Too Good to Go to sell food about to expire for "a pretty good steal," Curry says. Download the apps to see if the services are available in your area.

Don't be ashamed to ask for discounts at the grocery store. "Workers are people too. They know how it feels," Curry says. So be open about your financial situation when you're at the checkout line. Ask if the cashier can give you a discount on your groceries. "I've found that people genuinely want to help."

Ask your local grocery store when they release deals and markdowns. Many major chains, like Albertsons, Aldi and Kroger, release them on Wednesdays, for example — so you may want to save your shopping to do until then.

Try shopping for food at the end of the day, when workers might be more willing to offer you lower prices while they're putting away meat or fresh items from the bakery, Curry says.

Build a low-cost grocery cart by choosing long-lasting, filling and nutritious foods like beans, lentils, rice, oats, pasta, canned goods and frozen fruits and veggies, Curry says.

Turn a few ingredients into multiple meals. Curry spent $16 on potatoes, ground turkey, an onion, a bell pepper, cheese, enchilada sauce and a can of black beans and turned them into three dishes for the week. He used these ingredients to make baked potatoes stuffed with beans and turkey, savory waffles , a cheesy bean dip and a frittata. "It's a fun way to cook— and it stretches the food," he says.

