NPR News, Colorado Stories
Listen to NPR live coverage of the State of the Union

NPR | By Heidi Glenn
Published February 24, 2026 at 1:22 PM MST
NPR

President Trump will give his State of the Union address Tuesday night to highlight accomplishments and outline his vision and priorities for his administration's second year. NPR's live special coverage — which will also include the Democratic response to the speech — starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Here are ways to listen to NPR's live coverage:

Heidi Glenn
Heidi Glenn has been the Washington Desk’s digital editor since 2022, and at NPR since 2007, when she was hired as the National Desk’s digital producer. In between she has served as Morning Edition’s lead digital editor, helping the show’s audio stories find life online.
