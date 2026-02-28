Trump announces 'major combat operations' in Iran

Updated February 28, 2026 at 1:19 AM MST

WASHINGTON/ TEL AVIV — The U.S. and Israel have launched strikes against Iran, amid weeks of escalating tensions and heightened U.S. military presence in the region.

"A short time ago the United States military began major combat operations in Iran," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social account.

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. It's menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world," he said.

Trump said the U.S. had "sought repeatedly to make a deal" but Iran "rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions."

"We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground," Trump vowed.

Trump told the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to "lay down your arms… or you will face certain death."

To the Iranian people he said "your hour of freedom is at hand… when we are finished take over your government, it will be yours to take."

In Israel, Defense Minister Israel Katz described the operation as a preemptive action aimed at neutralizing threats against Israel.

"As a result, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future."

A 48-hour state of emergency has been declared nationwide.

The Israeli Defense Forces alerted the public to prepare for the possibility of missiles being launched toward Israel. Air raid sirens sounded across Israel at approximately 8:15 a.m. local time, warning civilians to prepare to enter bomb shelters.

Israel has closed its airspace to all passenger flights, and civil defense protocols have been activated. Regional military forces remain on high alert.

Iranian government media report rocket fire in parts of the capital, Tehran. State television has broadcast footage showing smoke rising after a blast in the city. The extent of the damage and potential casualties has not yet been confirmed.

The strike follows weeks of speculation about potential military action against Iran, particularly amid a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

