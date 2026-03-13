Purplish: What the ‘Flock’ are you looking at? License plate readers and mass surveillance

Flock cameras, and other license plate reader systems, are installed all over Colorado. The technology gives law enforcement access to a new level of tracking, a reach they say has helped them solve all kinds of terrible crimes and made the state safer. But community fears that law enforcement could misuse the data and invade people’s privacy, and share it with federal immigration authorities, are mounting — and getting the attention of state lawmakers.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Denverite’s Andrew Kenney dig into how this kind of surveillance tech has changed in recent years, the arguments for and against it and how some Colorado lawmakers hope to restrict how law enforcement can access this data.

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Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Hazel Feldstein assistant produced this episode. Additional reporting from Denverite’s Kiara DeMare and Kyle Harris. Megan Verlee is the executive producer. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner.