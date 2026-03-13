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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: What the ‘Flock’ are you looking at? License plate readers and mass surveillance

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Andrew Kenney
Published March 13, 2026 at 3:28 PM MDT
At least four cameras watch over Alameda Avenue at Broadway. Oct. 23, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
At least four cameras watch over Alameda Avenue at Broadway. Oct. 23, 2025.

Flock cameras, and other license plate reader systems, are installed all over Colorado. The technology gives law enforcement access to a new level of tracking, a reach they say has helped them solve all kinds of terrible crimes and made the state safer. But community fears that law enforcement could misuse the data and invade people’s privacy, and share it with federal immigration authorities, are mounting — and getting the attention of state lawmakers.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Denverite’s Andrew Kenney dig into how this kind of surveillance tech has changed in recent years, the arguments for and against it and how some Colorado lawmakers hope to restrict how law enforcement can access this data.

Catch up on our latest coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Hazel Feldstein assistant produced this episode. Additional reporting from Denverite’s Kiara DeMare and Kyle Harris. Megan Verlee is the executive producer. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AlliancePurplishColorado PoliticsColorado LegislatureColorado General AssemblyFlockFlock camerasLicense Plate Readers
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Andrew Kenney
Andrew Kenney became the editor of Denverite in 2024. Andrew joined Colorado Public Radio as a public affairs reporter in 2019. He previously worked at The Denver Post, Denverite and The (Raleigh) News & Observer, covering towns, cities, states and people. His work at CPR focused on Colorado's state legislature and included topics like housing, unemployment and political demography.
See stories by Andrew Kenney