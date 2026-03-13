Embattled Colorado Republican chair to resign over infighting and vitriol

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Colorado Republican Party Chair Brita Horn will resign as party chair in April, months before a critical midterm election for Republicans in the wake of ongoing intraparty strife, low fundraising, and grassroots members of the party calling for her resignation.

In a letter on March 12 Horn cited division, legal attacks and escalation among party members as reasons her tenure was no longer tenable. She was halfway through her two year term.

Horn said she will remain as chair through the GOP state assembly in Pueblo on April 11, which Horn says she will still oversee.

“We cannot allow this party to be weaponized against our efforts to elect more Republicans,” Horn wrote. “With great sorrow, I will be resigning from my role as Chairman of the Republican Party, effective April 17, 2026, following the Republican State Assembly.”

The former Routt County Treasurer succeeded Dave Williams, the controversial chair, who changed party practices such as endorsing candidates in GOP primary races, attacking fellow Republicans as much as he attacked Democrats, and running for a congressional seat (he did not win the primary) while he was chair.

Williams, who also faced calls to resign, and a vote to try to remove him from office, did not seek reelection and Horn’s selection was seen by the establishment as an effort to return to normalcy.

“My message is let's get back to sanity,” Horn told CPR News in an interview before her selection a year ago. “Let's get back to working and doing the job that needs to be done again, which is elect more Republicans, grow the party, get some financial backing so we can get those done and, and start winning races.”

But in her resignation letter Horn said she could not overcome the vitriol and hostility.

“Over the past year, we have endured threats of violence, blackmail attempts, and continued efforts to fracture our party further.”

She acknowledged that if she were to resign earlier it could impact the ability to have a successful State Assembly in Pueblo.

“Being without a Chairman and Vice Chairman during the critical time leading up to the assembly is not conducive to ensuring this event is successful,” Horn wrote in her resignation letter.

Horn had two vice chairs resign, complaining that she was difficult to work with and Horn’s opponents say she has contributed to the vitriol.

Raymond Garcia is the chairman of the Colorado Hispanic Republicans and was behind efforts to try to oust her.

“Brita has actually united the party against her,” he said in an earlier interview prior to her announcement. He argued that she mismanaged money, didn’t follow rules and he was suing her over some of her actions as chair.

“Dumpster fire is the only thing I can think of. I have never seen the Colorado GOP this messed up. We have no money, no donations, and no one wants to donate and why would they,” said Garcia.

Not all Republicans think Horn stepping down will improve the situation. Former Republican Party chair Dick Wadhams recently told CPR News he didn’t think Horn should resign.

“That wouldn't accomplish anything. I don't care who would be elected in her place. It's just too short of a time to get anything else accomplished the rest of the year,” he said. “Brita should stay there. The party's going to be what it is, but tone down the chaos and let candidates run their campaigns so that the focus is on their campaigns and Democratic failure in Colorado and try to get beyond the dislike of Donald Trump.”