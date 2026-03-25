Proposal to rename César Chávez Day to honor farmworkers advances in the Colorado statehouse

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

César Chávez Day in Colorado could soon have a new name and focus, under a new bill advancing at the statehouse that would rebrand the holiday as Farm Workers Day.

The proposed change is in response to a recent New York Times investigation detailing credible allegations that Chávez sexually abused multiple women and children who worked with him.

For decades, Colorado has honored César Chávez, the late hero and icon of the farmworkers' rights movement, on his birthday, March 31. But in Colorado and across the country, state and local governments are reconsiderating the Hispanic civil rights leader’s legacy and renaming parks, canceling events, covering statues and revamping the holiday that honored Chávez. Last Friday, Democratic lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill to rebrand the statewide observance.

“As a Latina, labor advocate and survivor, I strongly believe that our legislation is the responsible way to stand with survivors while continuing to uplift the people who created the labor protections that we all benefit from today,” said Democratic Majority Leader Monica Duran of Wheat Ridge, a main sponsor of the bill, in a statement.

“We are acknowledging that the farm workers movement was not just one man,” said Rep. Lorena Garcia, another sponsor. “By having hailed him as the hero for so long, not only did it continue to re-victimize his victims but it also completely erased all of the women that led in this movement.”

Garcia, whose father worked for years as a farmworker throughout the Great Plains and the Mountain West, said rebranding the holiday is an opportunity to correct how Coloradans understand the history of the movement.

“We are honoring the workers because that's what this movement is about,” Garcia said. “That's who this movement was for and led by. And that is who needs to be recognized. When we talk about Farm Workers Day, we do more education and acknowledgement of the actual farmworkers’ conditions and what they fought for.”

That fight is not over, she said, pointing out that even in 2026, she and her fellow lawmakers are still debating how basic worker protections, like overtime wages, apply to farmworkers.

Fallout from the sexual abuse revelations has been uneven across the state. Last week the City of Denver canceled its annual César Chávez march and celebration, which was scheduled for April 11. Meanwhile, in Grand Junction, the celebration scheduled for Saturday, March 28, will continue as planned, but with a new name.

The statewide proposal has strong backing from members in both parties. Every state representative but two signed on as co-sponsors and the bill passed the House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee unanimously on Monday. It’s expected to become law in time for the March 31st state observance, which is an optional holiday for all Colorado state agencies.