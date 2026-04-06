Purplish: Who should have the power to pump up the volume at Colorado’s venues

Decades ago, Colorado lawmakers set statewide limits on noise for different types of areas — lower limits near homes, louder away from them. But a recent court case has upended the status quo around which venues are allowed to be extra loud and how much say local governments have, and that has state lawmakers this year stirring up a noisy debate over noise.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Dan Boyce delve into the complexity of noise and how people experience it, the debate over state limits versus local control, and why the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs is at the center of this debate.

Catch up on our coverage:

And check out two past Purplish topics that are back in the news:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Megan Verlee is the executive producer.