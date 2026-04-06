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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Who should have the power to pump up the volume at Colorado’s venues

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Dan Boyce
Published April 6, 2026 at 11:04 AM MDT
Fans pack in for a nearly sold out King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard concert at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs on Aug. 8, 2025.
Lauren Antonoff Hart for Indie 102.3
Fans pack in for a nearly sold out King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard concert at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs on Aug. 8, 2025.

Decades ago, Colorado lawmakers set statewide limits on noise for different types of areas — lower limits near homes, louder away from them. But a recent court case has upended the status quo around which venues are allowed to be extra loud and how much say local governments have, and that has state lawmakers this year stirring up a noisy debate over noise.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Dan Boyce delve into the complexity of noise and how people experience it, the debate over state limits versus local control, and why the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs is at the center of this debate.

Catch up on our coverage:

And check out two past Purplish topics that are back in the news:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Megan Verlee is the executive producer.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AlliancePurplishColorado PoliticsColorado General AssemblyColorado LegislatureFord Amphitheaternoise ordinance
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Dan Boyce
Dan Boyce moved to the Inside Energy team at Rocky Mountain PBS in 2014, after five years of television and radio reporting in his home state of Montana. In his most recent role as Montana Public Radio’s Capitol Bureau Chief, Dan produced daily stories on state politics and government.
See stories by Dan Boyce