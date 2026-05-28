Marine veteran Evan Munsing drops out of 8th Congressional District race

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

Evan Munsing on Wednesday dropped out of the Democratic primary in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, leaving two candidates — former state Rep. Shannon Bird of Westminster and state Rep. Manny Rutinel of Commerce City — in the high-stakes competition to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans in November.

Munsing, 38, suspended his campaign the day before a debate with the other two Democratic candidates scheduled for Thursday in Greeley, hosted by The Colorado Sun. He will not participate in the debate. His name will still appear on the June 30 primary ballot.

“I began my run for Congress with the conviction that an outsider with a record of military service, business experience, and serious commitment to reform could compete in this district on the strength of those things,” Munsing said in a statement. “Polling data showed that voters here were hungry for exactly that profile — but Washington insiders prefer to bankroll career politicians rather than see outsiders win critical races.”

Munsing, a former U.S. Marine who has never held political office, consistently polled behind the two other candidates in the Democratic primary. He moved to Thornton, in the 8th District, with his fiancée from Denver earlier this year. He works in finance.

The toss-up district spans Denver’s northern suburbs along U.S. 85 to Greeley. The outcome of the 2026 race could determine which party controls the U.S. House.

Evans ousted the Democratic incumbent, Yadira Caraveo, in 2024 by about 2,500 votes, or less than a percentage point.