Purplish: Tina Peters is free, but the story is likely far from over

Colorado released former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters on parole June 1 from a women’s state correctional facility in Pueblo. She was less than two years into a nearly nine-year sentence for her role in tampering with county voting machines months after the 2020 presidential election, part of an effort to search for election rigging. Peters, who has become a hero among some MAGA voters, wasted no time repeating claims that Democrats are using technology to steal elections.

The decision to free Peters early has potentially upended Gov. Jared Polis’ final months in office, enraging his political allies and disheartening defenders of the election system.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Tom Hesse dig into this long and complicated tale, from the original plot to access Mesa County’s election equipment, to the pressure campaign President Donald Trump launched to free her and Polis’ recent clemency decision. They also discuss what her early release could mean for elections and politics in the state, and elsewhere, going forward.

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Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode is courtesy of Blue Dot Sessions. Additional reporting from CPR’s Kevin Beaty, Sam Brasch, Anthony Cotton and Ryan Warner. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts.