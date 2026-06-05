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The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Tina Peters is free, but the story is likely far from over

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Tom Hesse
Published June 5, 2026 at 8:46 AM MDT
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters at the GOP Assembly in the World Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters at the GOP Assembly in the World Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Colorado released former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters on parole June 1 from a women’s state correctional facility in Pueblo. She was less than two years into a nearly nine-year sentence for her role in tampering with county voting machines months after the 2020 presidential election, part of an effort to search for election rigging. Peters, who has become a hero among some MAGA voters, wasted no time repeating claims that Democrats are using technology to steal elections.

The decision to free Peters early has potentially upended Gov. Jared Polis’ final months in office, enraging his political allies and disheartening defenders of the election system.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Tom Hesse dig into this long and complicated tale, from the original plot to access Mesa County’s election equipment, to the pressure campaign President Donald Trump launched to free her and Polis’ recent clemency decision. They also discuss what her early release could mean for elections and politics in the state, and elsewhere, going forward.

Catch up on our latest coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode is courtesy of Blue Dot Sessions. Additional reporting from CPR’s Kevin Beaty, Sam Brasch, Anthony Cotton and Ryan Warner. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AlliancePurplishColorado PoliticsTina PetersJared Polis
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Tom Hesse
Tom Hesse joined CPR News in 2023 as the Western Slope Producer for Colorado Matters.
See stories by Tom Hesse