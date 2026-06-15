Purplish: The Republicans and Democrats who want to represent you in Congress

Congressional races across the state are heating up: with the gloves coming off in the Democratic primary for Colorado’s newest, and swingiest, district; other longtime Colorado Democrats facing challenges from more progressive candidates; and a Republican freshman trying to defend his seat from his right flank.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Caitlyn Kim, along with Kiara DeMare and Rae Solomon, discuss who’s on the ballot, as well as the dynamics of these races and what it says about politics right now.

Catch up with our latest coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode is courtesy of Blue Dot Sessions. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts.