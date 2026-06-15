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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: The Republicans and Democrats who want to represent you in Congress

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Caitlyn KimRae SolomonKiara DeMare
Published June 15, 2026 at 9:42 AM MDT
A pile of round blue stickers with the American flag icon and the words "I voted in Weld County" lay on a dark wooden table.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
A pile of round voting stickers lay on a table at a polling location in November 2024 in Platteville, Colorado.

Congressional races across the state are heating up: with the gloves coming off in the Democratic primary for Colorado’s newest, and swingiest, district; other longtime Colorado Democrats facing challenges from more progressive candidates; and a Republican freshman trying to defend his seat from his right flank.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Caitlyn Kim, along with Kiara DeMare and Rae Solomon, discuss who’s on the ballot, as well as the dynamics of these races and what it says about politics right now.

Catch up with our latest coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode is courtesy of Blue Dot Sessions. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado PoliticsCongress2026 Election Purplish
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Caitlyn Kim
Caitlyn has been with Colorado Public Radio since 2019.
See stories by Caitlyn Kim
Rae Solomon
Rae Solomon is a reporter for CPR News. Her work is shared with KUNC through the Colorado Capitol News Alliance.
See stories by Rae Solomon
Kiara DeMare
General assignment reporter at Colorado Public Radio.
See stories by Kiara DeMare