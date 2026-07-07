Purplish: Did Colorado get hit with an anti-incumbent wave on primary night?

Progressives sailed through Colorado’s primary elections in late June, including a once-in-a-generation upset for a Democratic Socialist who ousted a longtime incumbent in Denver in a race that grabbed national headlines. There was an upset of a different kind in the Democratic race for governor with a U.S. Senator losing to the state’s Attorney General, while the GOP race was too close to call on primary night. In a big election year, with all of the top statewide elected offices up for grabs, and control of Congress on the line, there is a lot to dissect about what this primary means for the November midterms and the future of Colorado politics.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul and CPR’s Caitlyn Kim discuss what the shakeups illustrate about the state of politics in Colorado.

Catch up on our latest primary election coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. Story editing from Nicole Vap. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode is courtesy of Blue Dot Sessions. Additional reporting for this episode from Sandy Battulga, Ishan Thakore, John Daley, Allison Sherry, Kiara DeMare, Ben Markus, Molly Cruse and many others in the CPR newsroom. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts.