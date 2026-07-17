Victor Marx says he’s being endorsed by Colorado’s last Republican governor. That’s not true — yet.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

Victor Marx, the GOP nominee for governor in Colorado, claimed on conservative talk radio Wednesday that he has the backing of Bill Owens, the state’s last Republican governor.

“I got a call yesterday that he’s endorsing me,” Marx said on the Jeff and Bill Show on 710KNUS.

Except that’s not true — at least not yet.

Owens told The Colorado Sun on Wednesday that he has not decided whether he will endorse Marx, a ministry leader and former Marine.

“I have met/talked with Victor Marx one time, probably four months ago,” Owens told The Colorado Sun via text message. “At that time, I told him I had endorsed and was supporting Barb Kirkmeyer for governor. I also told him I expected to be able to endorse the Republican nominee in the general.”

But Owens said he has not yet endorsed Marx and that if he does, it won’t be for some time.

“I want to see Marx’s campaign for the next month or so — what issues he is running on and how he handles himself as a candidate — after which I will make a decision,” Owens said.

Kirkmeyer, a state senator, narrowly lost to Marx in the Republican gubernatorial primary. She served in Owens’ administration.

Owens was governor from 1999 to 2007. He was the last Republican to lead Colorado.

Buddy Jericho, Marx’s campaign manager, said that Marx “was referring to information he received from a trusted intermediary who has a close personal and professional relationship with Gov. Owens.”

Jericho said that information was consistent with the conversation Marx had with Owens in which Owens said he expected to be able to support the GOP nominee for governor.

“Gov. Owens has now clarified that he has not yet made an endorsement and remains in the process of evaluating the campaign,” Jericho said, adding that Owens called Marx to congratulate him on winning the primary. “We respect that process completely and appreciate the opportunity to continue earning his support. Victor’s comment accurately reflected the information communicated to him and what he reasonably understood at that time.”

The discrepancy comes as Marx tries to unite Republicans after winning the three-way GOP primary for governor in Colorado with only 40% of the vote. The race was so close that it wasn’t called until more than a week after Election Day.

Some in the GOP are refusing to support Marx because of his extraordinary, sensational and, in many cases, uncorroborated personal backstory — including a claim that he was forced to kill a man as a child and that he performs exorcisms.

9News reported this week that Marx’s campaign circulated a “unity compact” asking other Republican general election candidates in Colorado this year whether they’re willing to publicly voice support for Marx and campaign with him.

Colorado voters have not elected a Republican to a statewide office since 2016.

Marx faces Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser in November.