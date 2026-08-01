© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Victor Marx selects fellow Marine veteran as running mate in Colorado governor’s race

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Jesse Paul
Published August 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Colorado gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx stands in his Colorado Springs recording studio, on a property that houses his nonprofit's headquarters and combat training facilities. May 14, 2026.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
Colorado gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx stands in his Colorado Springs recording studio, on a property that houses his nonprofit's headquarters and combat training facilities. May 14, 2026.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx on Friday announced fellow Marine veteran George Markert as his running mate.

Markert, a retired Marine colonel, originally ran for U.S. Senate this year but failed to make the primary ballot. The Broomfield resident moved to Colorado about three years ago as he settled his family after leaving the military.

“It’s an opportunity to serve,” Markert said on 710 KNUS, a conservative talk radio station where Marx announced the pick Friday morning. “It’s an opportunity to step up and lead.”

When he ran for Senate, his first bid for public office, Markert called himself “a constitutional conservative and proud supporter of President Trump’s America First agenda.”

Marx said he picked Markert because of his ability to get things done.

“You have to have a governor and a lieutenant governor who have a backbone,” he said.

Friday was the deadline by which Marx had to announce his running mate, who will become lieutenant governor if Marx is elected to lead the state.

Marx and Markert face the Democratic team of Attorney General Phil Weiser and Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper in November.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado Politics2026 Election 2026 Gubernatorial RaceVictor MarxGeorge Markert
Jesse Paul
Jesse Paul is a Denver-based political reporter and editor at The Colorado Sun, covering the state legislature, Congress and local politics. He is the author of The Unaffiliated newsletter and also occasionally fills in on breaking news coverage.
See stories by Jesse Paul