What we know about the firefighters killed near Colorado-Utah state line and fires across the West

Three wildland firefighters were killed near the Colorado-Utah state line and two more were injured as crews continue to respond to dozens of wildfires in the western U.S. and beyond.

Federal fire officials reported over 270,000 acres of land on fire in the Mountain West.

Here's what we know about the fires impacting the West and the thousands of firefighters working to contain them.

Firefighters killed during Week of Remembrance

The three firefighters who died of burn injuries were part of the Rifle Helitack crew and were responding to the Knowles Fire in western Colorado on Saturday.

The firefighters have since been identified by the U.S. Department of the Interior:

Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan

Nick Hutcherson, 27 of Glendale, Arizona

Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Alabama

Their deaths mark the first significant fireline tragedy of the 2026 wildfire season.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags in the state at half-mast

"We are grateful, of course, to those we lost and those who they left behind and we're grateful for the firefighters that are on the front right now across Colorado, across Utah, across the entire United States, battling to protect lives and property," he said at a news conference on Monday.

Polis also declared a disaster emergency on Saturday, directing state resources, as well as the National Guard, to assist in operations. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency on Thursday, restricting fireworks displays ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The deaths also come during the week of remembrance for the 19 firefighters killed in the Yarnell Fire in Arizona in 2013.

"We mourn the loss of three firefighters who answered the call to protect others and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their fellow citizens," U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy said in a statement. "These firefighters embodied the courage, professionalism and selflessness that define the wildland fire service."

As of Monday, the fire was estimated at over 28,000 acres along the Colorado-Utah border after the Snyder Fire merged with the Jones Fire, and then overtook the Knowles and Gore fires, according to the Department of the Interior.

It was one of dozens of large fires burning across the region, prompting a response of thousands of firefighters.

Dozens of fires, thousands of firefighters

Inciweb, the wildfire mapping tool maintained by the National Interagency Coordination Center, showed 33 wildfires across Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah on Monday.

The Great Basin region, which includes almost all of Utah, most of Nevada and parts of Arizona and Idaho, was at a Preparedness Level of 4 on Monday, up from Level 3 less than a week ago , along with the country as a whole. The Preparedness Level scale goes from 1 to 5 and measures how active the season is, and how many resources are available to respond.

It's uncommon, although not unheard of, for the country to reach PL 4 in June. The last time the country saw a June PL 4 was in 2021. It also hit that level for multiple days in 2012 and 2008, as well as in 2002, when the country also reached PL 5 in June of that year.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued what it described as a " particularly dangerous situation " red flag warning on Friday, the first time it has used that designation in its history.

National Interagency Fire Center / A federal wildfire map shows dozens of wildfires comprising over 270,000 acres in the western United States on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The National Interagency Fire Center's daily situation report showed 3,408 personnel deployed to the Great Basin region, up 248 since Sunday, and about 43% of all wildland firefighters deployed across the United States.

The largest in the region was the Cottonwood Fire in southwestern Utah near the town of Beaver. It was over 93,000 acres Monday, up from 10,000 acres the previous Tuesday and up almost 2,000 acres since Sunday. It is currently the largest wildfire in the country .

Evacuations have been ordered and "numerous" structures and energy infrastructure are threatened, according to NIFC, and over 1,000 firefighters were on scene.

The Iron Fire and adjacent Cherry Fire in Juab, Utah and Tooele counties, Utah, about 70 miles south of Salt Lake City, have burned a collective 75,000 acres between them, but their spread has slowed and containment has grown since they were first reported.

The Babylon Fire just north of Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah also exploded overnight, growing over 15,000 acres to its current total of 16,200 acres on Monday, threatening multiple structures and forcing multiple road and trail closures in the area.

In southern and west-central Colorado, multiple large fires were burning, in addition to the one that killed Barker, Hutcherson and Watson.

Those include the Aspen Acres Fire , which have put Beulah, Rye and San Isabel under evacuation notices near the border of Custer and Pueblo counties.

That fire is about 22,000 acres as of Tuesday, but is just one of several in the state prompting large responses.

The Ferris Fire , just shy of 10,000 acres and about 7 miles east of Cahone, is showing "extreme fire behavior" and has prompted evacuations and road and trail closures in the area.

The Gold Mountain Fire , north of Ouray, has also exploded in size, showing "extreme fire behavior." More than 100 firefighters were on scene as of Monday. Evacuations have been ordered nearby and numerous homes and other structures are threatened, according to the NIFC.

Additional fires have sparked near Aspen, Cripple Creek and Fruita.

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