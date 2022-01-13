Regional News

-
“What we’re starting to see is that affordable housing can no longer be ignored,” says Megan Lawson of Headwaters Economics.
Community members and Democratic leaders commemorated the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, while warning that the movement behind it is stronger than ever.
Most industries faced a slump at the beginning of the pandemic, and that included the companies that make chairlifts. But they’ve made a big comeback as people return to ski resorts.
The Biden administration announced Monday it would use $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan to help small and independent meat processors.
Recent storms brought mountain snowpack above normal levels across much of the West, but the precipitation only slightly improves the region's long-term drought conditions.
Data from the University of Iowa show that rural death rates across the region rose sharply from mid-October through November. Residents in non-metro areas were dying at twice the rate of those in cities.
More and more people headed into the backcountry this year – and many rescue groups have seen an increase in calls. That puts pressure on volunteers who help respond to emergencies.
70 years ago, experimenters first proved that nuclear power could be used as more than just a weapon.
The holiday fruitcake has been the butt of jokes for decades. But one professor in the Mountain West wants to clear its name.
Real estate prices have reached new heights in many of our region's ski towns. In Jackson Hole, Wyoming, buyers spent a record $2 billion in the first nine months of 2021. Meanwhile, the number of homes on the market is at an all-time low. That's pricing out many long-time residents. The Mountain West News Bureau's Maggie Mullen reports.