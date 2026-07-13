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Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Canadian man identified as helicopter pilot killed while fighting Gold Mountain fire

CPR News | By Tom Hesse
Published July 13, 2026 at 1:40 PM MDT
People line the street and hold American flags as firetrucks drive by
William Woody for CPR News
Hundreds of Montrose area residents, elected officials, emergency responders and other public servants line U.S. Hwy 50 in Montrose, Colo., on July 13, 2026 to honor a firefighter killed while battling the Gold Mountain Fire on Sunday.

A 56-year-old man from British Columbia was identified as the pilot killed Sunday while responding to the Gold Mountain fire

Nicholas Dale of Sooke, British Columbia, was identified by the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon. Dale was piloting a K-MAX helicopter when the aircraft crashed into Silver Jack Reservoir, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Dale was working on suppression efforts on the Gold Mountain fire at the time. The crash was reported shortly after 5 p.m., and Dale’s body was later recovered from the submerged helicopter with the help of a dive team from Montrose. 

Dale’s death marks the fourth firefighter death in Colorado this season. In late June, three members of a helitack team died in a burnover while battling the Snyder Fire

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2026 CPR News
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Tom Hesse