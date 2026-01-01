Tiny Desk Radio

Saturdays at 6 p.m.

Picture an office desk in front of some cluttered bookshelves. For the past 17 years, NPR’s hosted some of the world’s greatest musicians behind that desk. From discovery acts from every genre under the sun, to the biggest, most legendary names, it’s become a rite of passage for great artists to perform at the Desk with their unique, intimate performances. Now, Tiny Desk Concerts are on the radio. Think of it like a music discovery engine and a VIP venue for your ears.