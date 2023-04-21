Bandimere Speedway, a fixture on the NHRA circuit, will close after the 2023 season

Bandimere Speedway, a longtime stop on the NHRA circuit tucked into the foothills of Colorado’s Front Range west of Denver, plans to close after the 2023 season.

The drag racing track and the NHRA said Friday the last NHRA race at so-called “Thunder Mountain” will be the Mile-High Nationals on July 14-16.

The speedway opened in 1958 — making this season its 65th anniversary — but the Bandimere family said in a news release that they are selling the property and surrounding land, which is just over a ridge from the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater.

About 30 minutes from downtown Denver and near an off-road motorcycle track that’s also on the national circuit, the speedway is in an area seeing more residential development.

Second-generation owner and operator John Bandimere Jr. said the hope is to find another place for a drag track in the Denver area.

“We have been blessed to occupy one of the most unique places in our state and feel that our commitment to the sport is not done yet,” Bandimere said. “It’s part of the fabric of our family’s life, and we’re hopeful that another equally unique location can be found to continue the legacy that was started by my parents over six decades ago.”

