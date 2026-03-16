KUNC Executive News Director Sean Corcoran to depart for new leadership role

KUNC announced Monday that Executive News Director Sean Corcoran will be leaving the organization to accept a new leadership role at a Boston-area nonprofit.

Under Corcoran’s leadership, KUNC journalists have earned at least 46 state, regional, and national awards since January 2022, including a milestone Colorado Broadcasters Association Radio Station of the Year honor last year.

Over the past four years, Corcoran has helped lead an exceptional period of growth and recognition for KUNC News, strengthening the station’s public-service journalism, ushering in new partnerships with other organizations, supporting ambitious reporting projects, and mentoring a talented newsroom committed to serving communities across Colorado.

“Sean has been transformative for KUNC,” said Tammy Terwelp, President and CEO of Community Radio for Northern Colorado. “He helped elevate our journalism, deepen our mission, and strengthen a culture of excellence in the newsroom. I am deeply grateful to have worked with him and for the leadership, integrity, and vision he brought to KUNC.”

“For four years, I’ve had the privilege of leading the small but mighty team of journalists at KUNC News,” Corcoran said. “While I am off to tackle new professional challenges, this team remains committed to its mission to provide fact-based news and information to our audiences in Colorado. Working with the KUNC news team has been the highlight of my career,” he said. “The journalists here stand among the hardest-working and most committed professionals I’ve ever encountered. I am so incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together.”

KUNC thanks Corcoran for his leadership and service and wishes him the very best in this next chapter. The newsroom remains deeply committed to delivering the trusted, fact-based journalism that audiences on the Front Range and beyond rely on every day.