Station News

Tuesday, January 31 st 7:30 p.m. — join KUNC and the Boulder Reporting Lab at DJ's Watering Hole in Louisville to talk about a recent reporting on the Marshall Fire.
Listeners have a new voice guiding them through the morning’s headlines. Nikole Robinson Carroll is the station’s new Morning Edition host, and your companion as you prepare for the day.
Afternoons on KUNC have a new sound. Michael Lyle, Jr. is your guide through the national headlines and analysis, bringing you local context from our newsroom and keeping you informed about what’s happening in our communities.
New programs coming to the KUNC lineup starting September 4th
Two of KUNC's news stories were honored with two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. Additionally, KUNC was honored by BizWest as part of its inaugural Community Builder Awards.
This month KUNC reporters and editors were honored for their work at two awards ceremonies: the Colorado Broadcasters Association awards and Colorado SPJ’s Top of the Rockies.
KUNC will bring Northern Colorado voices to national NPR audiences through '1A Remaking America' collaborationKUNC announced today it will bring more stories from Northern Colorado to the national audience of the daily weekday newsmagazine program 1A through 1A Remaking America. A two-year collaborative effort, 1A Remaking America will examine the local causes and effects of a nationally growing distrust in institutions. This project will build off the trailblazing work of 1A Across America and continue the deep local reporting that KUNC contributed to beginning in 2018.
KUNC today announces their selection to participate in Guns & America, a two-year, national reporting collaborative of 10 public media stations, funded by…
Greeley’s Senior Resource Services is a unique nonprofit in Weld County that has provided independence in the form of free transportation for elders in…
At the not for profit Art as Action, they focus on more than just the art itself.“Art as Action started in 2002,” said founder and artistic director Sarah…