KUNC News wins four Edward R. Murrow Awards

KUNC News won four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for work produced in 2025. The distinction is considered one of the highest in the world of journalism.

Backed by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), an organization focused on promoting and protecting responsible journalism, the Murrows are divided into regions and highlight some of the strongest contributions in media today.

"KUNC News is proud and humbled to have our team's dedication to community-focused journalism honored this way,” said Stephanie Daniel, KUNC's interim news director. “These awards reflect the persistence, curiosity and care our reporters bring to every story—and the trust our listeners place in us to serve the public good.”

KUNC's water and environment reporter Scott Franz received a reward for a News Series for Toxic Waste or Economic Fuel? Effort quietly underway to bring nuclear to rural Colorado . The series focused on how rural parts of the state are looking toward storing spent fuel as an economic opportunity.

KUNC's Emma VandenEinde also received an award for Sports Reporting for her story, Steamboat Springs produces many elite Nordic Combined athletes. But the women can only fly so high . The story focused on the popularity and history of Nordic Combined in the state as the sport faces an uncertain future in the Olympics.

KUNC's local Morning Edition newscast took home the award for Newscast. It was produced by Beau Baker and hosted by Michael Lyle.

Finally, the station in general received the Overall Excellence award for the second year in a row.