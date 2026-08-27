Dolly Parton

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Goodbye Dolly: Local UNC professor recalls working alongside one of America's most cherished cultural iconsDolly Parton, the beloved queen of country and cultural sensation who had an impact on so many, passed away earlier this week. KUNC's Marty Lenz spoke with a local who was closely connected to Parton for many years. David Grapes II is a professor of theater and director of the School of Theater and Dance at the University of Northern Colorado. He spent more than a decade at Dollywood, Parton's acclaimed theme park and resort.