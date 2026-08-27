Dolly Parton, the beloved queen of country and cultural sensation who had an impact on so many, passed away earlier this week. KUNC's Marty Lenz spoke with a local who was closely connected to Parton for many years. David Grapes II is a professor of theater and director of the School of Theater and Dance at the University of Northern Colorado. He spent more than a decade at Dollywood, Parton's acclaimed theme park and resort.

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