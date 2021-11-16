Search Query
KUNC
Kruger Rock Fire
News
Kruger Rock Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered in Estes Park
Jackie Hai
,
The Estes Park Emergency Communications Center issued mandatory evacuation orders to the Little Valley and Hermit Park areas of Estes Park due to a wildfire burning near Kruger Rock Tuesday morning.