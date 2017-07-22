Breaking: Wildfire Burning West Of Loveland, Evacuations Issued

[Updated July 22, 6:30 p.m.] A brush fire near Coyote Ridge Natural Area near Loveland has prompted immediate action from the Loveland Fire Authority.

As of 6:23 p.m., officials estimate the fire to be burning at 364 acres, 60 percent contained.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the Stout area, and residents in the Rim Rock area are being asked to voluntarily evacuate. Three structures are currently in danger of burning, but no damage has been reported.

Residents who have been evacuated can go to Lucile Erwin Middle School in Loveland. The shelter will close at 7:00 p.m.

Poudre Fire Authority is assisting with the fire, along with crews from the surrounding towns of Berthoud, Johnstown, Longmont, Wellington and Windsor. A SEAT aircraft is also in the air and an MMA aircraft has been requested.

#SpringGladeFire crews from LCSO Emergency Services, LFRA, PFA, and others on-scene. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 22, 2017

Reports from individuals on the ground say that officials are asking boats to leave parts of Horsetooth Reservoir so they can grab water for the fire.

Taking off from Horsetooth Res with water for the #SpringGladeFire pic.twitter.com/eYiDPLpBeb — Christie (@therealCsquared) July 22, 2017

This is a breaking news event. The post will continue to be updated as more information becomes available, with the most recent timestamp added to the top of the post. For more breaking news, follow @KUNC on Twitter and listen via the app or your local station.