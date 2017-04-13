'SetBack' Bill Fails, But Lawsuit To Keep Drilling Away From Colorado Schools Continues

By 1 hour ago
  • Stephanie Paige Ogburn / KUNC

A group of Greeley residents are suing the state over drilling regulations known as “setbacks.” State regulations require oil and gas sites to be 1,000 feet away from structures like schools and 500 feet from residences.

The point of contention is a proposed 24 well-pad project by Extraction Oil and Gas, just outside the of the city of Greeley boundary. The project has been approved by Weld County Commissioners and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Extraction Oil and Gas claims the drilling site will be 1,200 feet away from the playground of Bella Romero Academy middle school in Greeley.

But the lawsuit claims it would be just 500 feet away.

"We are just constantly ignored and we don't have the money to fight an industry like oil and gas."

“The drilling site is adjacent to the school grounds, so what they are talking about is a difference in opinion about what constitutes a playground,” said Will Walters, chair of the Colorado Sierra Club, one of five groups involved in the lawsuit.  

“We’re seeing again that citizen input is ignored consistently. I feel very grateful that Weld Air and Water now has the help of larger environmental groups like Sierra Club to litigate this. Because without help, local citizens, we really don’t have a shot,” said Therese Gilbert of Weld Air and Water, a citizen group.

The lawsuit also claims bias in the location of the proposed drill site, a low-income, highly-diverse area. According to data for the 2015-2016 school year, Bella Romero Academy was 82 percent Hispanic or Latino and nearly 92 percent of students were on free or reduced-price lunches.  

“We need now litigation, something to get the attention and to get the interest of public citizens into the conversation because we are just constantly ignored and we don’t have the money to fight an industry like oil and gas,” Gilbert said.

Bella Romero Academy, a middle school in Greeley where complainants say a proposed drilling site will be too close to the playground.
Credit Greeley/Evans School District 6

Meanwhile, a Colorado Senate committee defeated a proposal to extend the required distance between schools and oil and gas wells. The bill would have extended the setback to the property lines of a school or a child care center instead of the building itself. The bill was defeated 6-5 in the Senate Agriculture, Natural Resources and Energy Committee with all six Republicans on the panel voting against it. 

Related Content

Oil And Gas Company Ready To Take On Boulder County's Tough New Fracking Regulations

By Apr 6, 2017
Stephanie Paige Ogburn / KUNC

Boulder County will resume issuing oil and gas drilling permits May 1, 2017, after a series of moratoriums halted the practice in 2012. Denver- based energy company Crestone Peak Resources has filed the first application in five years to drill within unincorporated parts of the county. The company is the fifth largest producer in the Denver-Julesburg basin – an oil and gas-rich formation situated under much of Northeastern Colorado and portions of Boulder County.

Boulder County’s New Fracking Rules: 3 Things To Know

By Mar 27, 2017
KUNC File Photo

With its moratorium on new drilling permits set to expire in a few weeks, Boulder County commissioners unanimously passed new oil and gas regulations. The county calls them the “most restrictive” of such regulations in Colorado. They are about 60 pages and require a much higher environmental and public health standard than the state. Boulder County began the new rule process following two state Supreme Court decisions in 2016 that invalidated hydraulic fracturing bans or long term moratoriums.

Why Cities Can't Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In Colorado

By Feb 24, 2017
Stephanie Paige Ogburn / KUNC

The conflict over oil and gas drilling -- as well as hydraulic fracturing -- has led to multiple protests, votes and court decisions in Colorado. Most recently, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman began proceedings to sue Boulder County over its lack of new drilling permits.

But the history of oil and gas development and regulation in Colorado is a long one. Here’s how we got to where we are today.

Colorado Sues Boulder County For Fracking Time-Out

By Feb 14, 2017
KUNC File Photo

Boulder County is being sued by the state of Colorado over its continued moratorium on new oil and gas development. In a letter sent to Boulder County Commissioners Jan. 26, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman threatened legal action if the county didn’t begin permitting new oil and gas development including fracking, on unincorporated county land by Feb. 10. The deadline passed - without any permitting change from Boulder County - and a complaint, the initial legal document to begin a lawsuit, was received by county officials Feb. 14.

New District Level PARCC Results A Mixed Bag For Northern Colorado

By Dec 11, 2015
Jonathan Payne

Thousands of students in Northern Colorado are failing to meet academic standards. Colorado Department of Education released district and school specific PARCC test results for the 2014/2015 school year, show a huge disparity between participation rates and performance. Aligned to the Common Core learning standards, the test is considered harder than the old bubble tests it replaced.

PARCC is administered to students in grades 3-11, measuring math and English language arts. These are the first district specific scores of a test that is supposed to measure analytical thinking, rather than memorization, to better prepare students for college or the workforce.