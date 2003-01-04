© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are having sporadic service interruptions because of equipment upgrades. Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »

Compromise Sought on N. Korean Nuclear Plan

By Lawrence Sheets
Published January 4, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

South Korea is sending two envoys to Washington as part of its effort to find a diplomatic solution to the nuclear standoff between the United States and North Korea. Meanwhile, South Korea's deputy foreign minister is seeking help from Moscow. Hear NPR's Lawrence Sheets.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Lawrence Sheets
Lawrence Scott Sheets concentrates on covering the Caucasus region of the former Soviet Union from his base in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia. From 2001 to 2005, Sheets was NPR’s Moscow Bureau Chief, and covered the countries of former USSR, including Russia, Ukraine, and Central Asia. Among major stories Sheets has covered for NPR have been the tragic siege of a school by a pro-Chechen separatist terror group in 2004 in which 330 mostly children were killed, the 6-week long "Orange Revolution" that brought down Ukraine’s old government in 2004, and the "Rose Revolution" in Georgia in 2003. Sheets has also reported for NPR from Iran and Afghanistan. He covered the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan during 2001 and 2002, including the bloody Taliban uprising at a fortress in Mazar e Sharif in which hundreds of people died.Sheets’ reports can be heard on NPR's , All Things Considered, Day to Day, and Weekend Edition.