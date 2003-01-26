© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades.

Bush Preps for State of the Union Address

By Don Gonyea
Published January 26, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

In Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Bush is expected to call for military aggression against Iraq if Saddam Hussein isn't totally cooperative with weapons inspectors. The White House says Bush will also make a case for tax cuts. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea