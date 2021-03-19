What The Non-Fungible Token Craze Means For The World Of Art

What do Pizza Hut, a Real Housewives star, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback all have in common? They all have an NFT.

An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a type of cryptocurrency that represents a unique digital asset, like a piece of art or digital item.

You may have heard about NFTs after the mindboggling sale by digital artist Beeple at Christie’s auction house for $69 million.

Artist Krista Kim joins our panel. Here’s some of her work.

NFTs have set the art world ablaze, leaving some with questions and others scrambling for a piece of the action.

