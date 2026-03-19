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The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Two ballot measures focused on transgender youth qualify for November ballot

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Molly Cruse
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
A 12-year-old transgender swimmer is seen waiting by a pool, Feb. 22, 2021. Two Colorado ballot measures focused on trans youth athletes and youth gender affirming care.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
A 12-year-old transgender swimmer is seen waiting by a pool, Feb. 22, 2021. Two Colorado ballot measures focused on trans youth athletes and youth gender affirming care.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Colorado voters will decide on two initiatives focused on transgender youth.

Both measures were validated by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office this week and are backed by Protect Kids Colorado, a conservative advocacy group based out of Colorado Springs.

The first measure, Initiative 109, would require school teams to be designated by biological sex and require school children to compete on teams that match their sex assigned at birth, preventing athletes from competing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. The initiative received 169,000 signatures, roughly 44,000 more than required to qualify for the ballot.

If approved, the measure would require all school-sponsored athletic teams, including K–12 and college programs, to be officially designated as male, female, or co-ed based on students’ sex assigned at birth. It would prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls’ teams and instead require participation to align with their biological sex.

The proposal would effectively override current policies that allow students to play on teams consistent with their gender identity — setting a statewide standard for how schools and athletic programs classify and regulate participation.

The second measure, Initiative 110, was approved on Tuesday by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, which would prohibit certain gender-affirming surgical procedures for minors in Colorado. It received 165,000 signatures.

If approved, the initiative would make it illegal for healthcare providers to perform these surgeries on anyone under the age of 18 — establishing a statewide ban regardless of current medical guidelines of parental consent.

CPR News reached out to proponents and likely opponents of the ballot questions, but did not hear back by press time.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceProtect Kids ColoradoColorado PoliticsTransgenderTransgender youth2026 Election
Molly Cruse
Molly joined CPR as a News Fellow in 2023 and became a morning/general assignment reporter in 2024. Originally from England, Molly has called the U.S. home for over a decade.
See stories by Molly Cruse