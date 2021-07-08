© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Morgan County 96.7 translator continues to be off the air due to equipment damage. We are working to restore our signal. Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »

Nikole Hannah-Jones Heads To Howard

WAMU 88.5 | By Jonquilyn Hill
Published July 8, 2021 at 7:03 AM MDT
Confederate statue Silent Sam on the campus of the University of Chapel Hill
Confederate statue Silent Sam on the campus of the University of Chapel Hill

The fall semester for many colleges in the United States doesn’t start until August, but some big academic hires are already making headlines. 

After an intense battle with the board of trustees at the University of North Carolina, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones was finally given tenure. But in an interview with CBS, she announced she’s going elsewhere. 

And Howard University isn’t just getting Hannah-Jones. Ta-Nehisi Coates will be joining the university as a writer-in-residence.

How did we get here? And what does it mean for the future of university tenure?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Jonquilyn Hill