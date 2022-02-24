The News Roundup — International

© 2022
Published February 24, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST
Abortion rights activists celebrate the decision of Colombia's high court to decriminalise abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy in Bogota.
Vladimir Putin is rewriting history in an attempt to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His government has recognized two “independent states” in the Donbass region of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russia in response to its military action against Ukraine. He met with leaders from the G7 on Thursday.

Colombia became the latest nation to strengthen abortion access, decriminalizing it during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

