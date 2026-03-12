Communities, breweries across the Front Range set to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Erin Go Brah!

The annual global celebration of Irish culture and heritage, Saint Patrick's Day, is here.

These eight Northern Colorado and Denver metropolitan communities are offering ways you can celebrate the "Luck of the Irish" this year.

GreeleyDowntown.com Downtown Greeley’s festive St. Patrick’s Day street party, "Blarney on the Block" features bagpipers, green beer, family games, and live entertainment.

Blarney on the Block — Greeley — Saturday

Celebrate with Irish dancers, bagpipers, green beer, family games, and live entertainment for this festive street party in downtown Greeley. The 12th annual tradition brings out the best of community spirit. Make sure to wear green for the occasion.

NoCoStPatsParade.com Spectators of all ages can enjoy the Old Town Fort Collins' St. Patrick's Day Parade this Saturday.

Old Town Fort Collins' St. Patrick's Day Parade — Saturday

A long-time staple in Fort Collins, the parade follows a classic Old Town route. It starts at Peterson St and Magnolia, then continues Northbound on College Ave to Mountain Ave. Early arrival is encouraged as spots along the route are expected to fill up. Of course, green attire is also welcomed as part of the day's festivities. In addition, drug and alcohol rehab Avenues Recovery is excited to host a Sober Safe Spot at the Fort Collins Parade & Celebration — a first-of-its-kind alcohol-free zone where festival-goers can enjoy the fun safely.

WellingtonColorado.gov The Town of Wellington will hold a free St. Patrick's Day festival from 1pm to 4pm this Saturday at Centennial Park.

St. Paddy's Festival - Wellington — Saturday

Live music and Irish dancers headline Wellington's St. Paddy's Festival. The free event features a vendor fair, children's activities, a photo booth and more.

BoulderDowntown.com Fans can enjoy the free World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade this Saturday in Boulder.

World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade - Boulder —- Saturday

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is once again proud to host the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade kicks off at high noon and showcases Irish dancers, bagpipes, wolfhounds, cruiser bikes, and the Paddy ‘O Drill Team.

LovelandAleWorks.com Guests can enjoy a selection of specialty small-batch IPA varieties at the fourth annual IPA Fest this Saturday in Loveland.

IPA Festival - Loveland

Guests can enjoy the free fourth annual IPA Fest on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Loveland Aleworks. Selections of specialty small-batch IPA varieties will be available to consume. There will also be live music by Square Peg. Beers and brews are available for purchase for those over the age of 21.

LeadvilleTwinLakes.com The Leadville St. Patrick's Day Parade takes place on Tuesday at 4:30pm. It highlights a number of festivities celebrating the Irish culture in parts of the downtown area.

Leadville St. Patrick's Day Parade — Tuesday

This year's St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. It begins on 9th Street and features the Mount Massive Youth Pipe Band. The parade is part of Leadville's Irish weekend celebrations in parts of the downtown area.

St. Patrick's Day Party — Estes Park — Tuesday

VisitEstesPark.com Fans can savior the spirit of St. Patrick's Day with Irish Whiskey and themed-cocktails during the St. Patrick's Day Party on Tuesday from 1pm to 9pm at The Barrel in Estes Park.

Guests can enjoy Irish Whiskey and themed cocktails along with festive food at the St. Patrick's Day Party on Tuesday at The Barrel in Estes Park.

VisitDenver.com Denver's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade -- with all the glitz and glamour to help celebrate the day -- is set for this Saturday.

Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade - Saturday

The Mile High City will be buzzing and celebrating its deep love for Irish culture. The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Wynkoop Street at 19th Avenue, then turn southeast down 17th Avenue, then northeast on Blake Street, and continue on Blake Street until 27th Avenue. It's been billed as the biggest and best St. Patrick’s Day Parade west of the Mississippi for 64 years and counting. This year's theme is also titled "Stars, Stripes and Shamrocks!"