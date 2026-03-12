Communities, breweries across the Front Range set to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Erin Go Brah!
The annual global celebration of Irish culture and heritage, Saint Patrick's Day, is here.
Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.
These eight Northern Colorado and Denver metropolitan communities are offering ways you can celebrate the "Luck of the Irish" this year.
Blarney on the Block — Greeley — Saturday
Celebrate with Irish dancers, bagpipers, green beer, family games, and live entertainment for this festive street party in downtown Greeley. The 12th annual tradition brings out the best of community spirit. Make sure to wear green for the occasion.
Old Town Fort Collins' St. Patrick's Day Parade — Saturday
A long-time staple in Fort Collins, the parade follows a classic Old Town route. It starts at Peterson St and Magnolia, then continues Northbound on College Ave to Mountain Ave. Early arrival is encouraged as spots along the route are expected to fill up. Of course, green attire is also welcomed as part of the day's festivities. In addition, drug and alcohol rehab Avenues Recovery is excited to host a Sober Safe Spot at the Fort Collins Parade & Celebration — a first-of-its-kind alcohol-free zone where festival-goers can enjoy the fun safely.
St. Paddy's Festival - Wellington — Saturday
Live music and Irish dancers headline Wellington's St. Paddy's Festival. The free event features a vendor fair, children's activities, a photo booth and more.
World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade - Boulder —- Saturday
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is once again proud to host the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade kicks off at high noon and showcases Irish dancers, bagpipes, wolfhounds, cruiser bikes, and the Paddy ‘O Drill Team.
IPA Festival - Loveland
Guests can enjoy the free fourth annual IPA Fest on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Loveland Aleworks. Selections of specialty small-batch IPA varieties will be available to consume. There will also be live music by Square Peg. Beers and brews are available for purchase for those over the age of 21.
Leadville St. Patrick's Day Parade — Tuesday
This year's St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. It begins on 9th Street and features the Mount Massive Youth Pipe Band. The parade is part of Leadville's Irish weekend celebrations in parts of the downtown area.
St. Patrick's Day Party — Estes Park — Tuesday
Guests can enjoy Irish Whiskey and themed cocktails along with festive food at the St. Patrick's Day Party on Tuesday at The Barrel in Estes Park.
Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade - Saturday
The Mile High City will be buzzing and celebrating its deep love for Irish culture. The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Wynkoop Street at 19th Avenue, then turn southeast down 17th Avenue, then northeast on Blake Street, and continue on Blake Street until 27th Avenue. It's been billed as the biggest and best St. Patrick’s Day Parade west of the Mississippi for 64 years and counting. This year's theme is also titled "Stars, Stripes and Shamrocks!"