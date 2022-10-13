Vaccination Nation: America's slow start for new booster shots

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new round of COVID boosters.

The bivalent boosters were specifically designed to combat the omicron variant.But early data shows just 4 percent of eligible Americans have gotten them.

New polling from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation found roughly half of all Americans have heard little or nothing about the new shots.

Scientists say that could be bad news heading into autumn and winter. European COVID cases and hospitalizations are once again on the rise — a trend that typically precedes a similar jump in the U.S.

As Americans fall behind on their shots, what could that mean for another winter surge? We’ll ask the experts, and answer your questions, on this month’s Vaccination Nation.

