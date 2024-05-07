A ceasefire in Gaza is on the table

On Mondaythere were glimmersof hope for theendofa 7-month-old war that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians in Gaza celebrated the news that Hamas hadaccepted acease-fire dealnegotiated by Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Butcelebrations were early. Israeli prime ministerBenjamin Netanyahu responded sayingthe proposal Hamas agreedto was “far from meeting Israel’s core demands.”

Only hours earlier,Israel ordered an evacuation of some 100,000 Palestinians from eastern neighborhoods of Rafah, signaling an invasionwas imminent.What does the path forward look like?

