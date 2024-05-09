The News Roundup - International

An assassination attempt on the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,allegedly perpetrated by a Russian spy agency, was foiled this week.

The Israeli government ordered the removal of Al Jazeera from within its borders this week. Officials confiscated broadcast equipment from the network, and Israeli television stopped broadcasting the channel.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been making the rounds in Europe this week. He was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Xi also praised Hungary’s “independent” foreign policy ahead of a meeting with the country’s president, Viktor Orbán.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

