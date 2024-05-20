© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

If You Can Keep It: Election security in 2024

WAMU 88.5 | By A.C. Valdez
Published May 20, 2024 at 5:18 AM MDT
A woman scratches her head as she casts her ballot during the Maryland state primary election at a polling station in Annapolis, Maryland.
A woman scratches her head as she casts her ballot during the Maryland state primary election at a polling station in Annapolis, Maryland.

At 1A, when it comes to election coverage, we focus on the stakes, not the chatter.

And nothing could be more high-stakes than the country’s ability to conduct elections safely and with integrity.

Harassment and the threat of violence are causing a high attrition rate among the nation’s election workforces. But there are still folks out there preparing to meet these threats, both physical and virtual.

How are they being protected? How are officials keeping the harassment of these election workers to a minimum?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
A.C. Valdez