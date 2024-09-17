Boar's Head and the rise of major food recalls

Delicatessen supplier Boar’s Head is shutting down its Virginia plant indefinitely after being linked to a listeria outbreak which killed nine people and hospitalized 57.

Some 7 million pounds of meat has been recalled. Two years before the outbreak, the USDA submitted reports indicating the Virginia plant posed an imminent threat to food safety. That report cited mold, rust, and insects, among other concerns.

The deadly listeria outbreak comes amid a rise in food recalls. According to Public Interest Research Group, 2023 saw their highest number since before the pandemic. Just last week, warnings were sent out for apple juice, eggs, cantaloupes, and cinnamon.

Why are we seeing such a concerning increase? And what can consumer do to protect themselves and their loved ones?

