82% of Americans drawn to solo travel, but many are hesitant

A survey of 2,000 adults explored the appeal — and misgivings — about doing different activities alone, finding that nearly a third loathe the idea of driving by themselves.

Results found that 31% are hesitant to attend a concert alone, speak in public (26%), and spend time outdoors hiking or camping (25%) — let alone book a solitary trip away (26%).

The survey conducted by Talker Research for Road Scholar, a not-for-profit resource in educational travel for older adults, found that a quarter of Americans find solo travel intimidating.

Nearly a third (32%) of Americans who have never traveled solo are curious to try it. Older Americans are at the helm of this trend, with baby boomers (58%) having traveled solo more than Gen Xers (50%), millennials (49%) and Gen Z (36%).

Among those who haven't tried solo travel yet, safety concerns (26%), cost (25%) and fear of being alone (23%) were the top reasons they haven't.

The study showed that walking at night (59%), staying somewhere unfamiliar (51%), and navigating airports or public transportation (44%) were the top aspects of solo travel that gave people pause.

The growing interest in traveling solo stems from the opportunity to experience personal growth (33%), learn more about themselves (28%) and develop confidence (28%).

Those who have traveled solo revealed that the challenges and concerns that may come with solo travel are worth it, as 70% would do it again.

Solo travelers reflected on how their trip made them more independent (29%) and allowed them to have time away (27%).

More than a third (35%) of those who were in romantic relationships said that taking a trip alone was also beneficial to their partnership, offering them a chance to recharge (40%), do things their partner wasn't interested in (37%) and become more independent (33%).

"Whether you're single, widowed, or in a relationship — traveling on your own can be seriously empowering," said Maeve Hartney, chief program officer at Road Scholar. "Traveling solo forces you to go out of your comfort zone every day, which can push you beyond the boundaries of what you think you're capable of. So many of our solo travelers tell us that they return home feeling much more independent and confident, which gives them more autonomy in their daily lives at home."

For some, solo travel isn't the first choice but sometimes the only option. Most (58%) said they'd prefer to travel with other people. Only 15% said travel experiences are better alone.

But one in eight struggle to get others on board when trying to plan trips, citing budget differences (37%) and difficulty coordinating schedules (31%).

The average person misses out on two trips a year entirely because they can't find someone to go with them.

Six in 10 respondents said they're interested in meeting new people while traveling and most people (53%) are open to the idea of grouping up with other travelers.

Half of solo travelers are already incorporating some kind of group experience into their solo trips (49%).

Some of their top destination recommendations to explore solo included Japan, Hawaii, Florida, Italy and Paris.

"Just because you don't have someone in your life who has the same budget or schedule doesn't mean you have to go it alone," said Hartney. "A great solution for those who don't have a travel companion but also don't want to travel completely on their own is to consider group travel. There's so much to see in the world. Don't let your busy friends or your own fears hold you back from discovering the world — and yourself!"