Efforts at the UN to prevent the Israel-Iran conflict from engulfing the whole region

Diplomats are facing a new test in the Middle East - how to prevent the tit-for-tat attacks between Israel and Iran from engulfing the whole region. Yesterday, Iran fired 180 ballistic missiles at Israel. The U.S. and its partners helped defeat the attack. Still, Israel is vowing to respond. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: As he headed into an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting, Israeli ambassador Danny Danon called on the world body to condemn Iran, calling it a terrorist state who used to hide behind proxies but has now taken off its mask.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DANNY DANON: Israel will respond. Our response will be decisive and, yes, it will be painful.

KELEMEN: Israel was furious that the U.N. secretary-general called on both sides to deescalate rather than condemning Iran. The Israelis declared Antonio Guterres persona non grata. Guterres defended his statements as he addressed the security council.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANTONIO GUTERRES: As I did in relation to the Iranian attack in April, and as should have been obvious yesterday in the context of the condemnation I expressed, I again strongly condemn yesterday's massive missile attack by Iran on Israel.

KELEMEN: Iran says its attack was justified in response to the Israeli killing of the Hezbollah leader in Lebanon and the assassination of a Hamas leader during a trip to Tehran. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accused Israel of pushing the region to an all-out war and said the U.S. has given Israel carte blanche.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AMIR SAEID IRAVANI: The only way to prevent further escalation is clear. Israel must immediately cease its war on Gaza, and its attacks on Lebanon must stop.

KELEMEN: U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it is Iran that is fanning the flames of war through its proxies in Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen and elsewhere.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: I can think of no starker example of state support of terrorism than launching ballistic missiles to avenge the death of a terrorist leader. It is indefensible, and it is unacceptable.

KELEMEN: The Biden administration is working with partners to impose more sanctions on Iran. Behind the scenes, diplomats are trying to temper Israel's response.

