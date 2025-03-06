Voters concerned about economic effects of U.S. Forest Service and National Parks layoffs, poll finds

Think tank Data for Progress found only 10% of voters support decreasing federal funding for the National Parks and U.S. Forest services.

Meanwhile, a majority of voters are “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the Trump administration’s firing of thousands of workers at those agencies.

Their top concern is the economic impacts of job losses on communities, and the ripple effect of reduced services and public safety at national parks.

Some are worried that cutting the Forest Service workforce, which manages 193 million acres of land, will increase the nation’s wildfire risk. That’s especially true in the West, where hotter and drier conditions linked to climate change have increased the frequency and intensity of wildfires.

Others are concerned the budget cuts to both federal agencies will lead to habitat loss and threats to wildlife, said Grace Adcox, senior climate strategist at Data for Progress.

“These impacts will be wide-reaching,” Adcox said. “With huge ramifications, not just for employees of the park services, but also anyone who might be wanting to enjoy that natural landscape or just see what their tax dollars have been going towards protecting and preserving.”

The staffing cuts have led to large organized protests at national parks across the country, including several in the Mountain West region.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.