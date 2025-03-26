Bureau of Land Management shuts down wild horse adoption program after legal challenge

The Bureau of Land of Management shut down its wild horse and burro Adoption Incentive Program after a federal judge ruled the program violated environmental and administrative laws.

The bureau offered incentives up to $1,000 to help people adopt burros and horses. But animal rights activists alleged that some animals were sent to slaughter.

Judge William Martinez of the U.S. District Court in Colorado wrote that scenario was “not hard to imagine.” That outcome, he added in his ruling , was “fairly traceable” to the Bureau of Land Management’s actions. Martinez had referenced a New York Times article as well as testimony from animal rights groups who alleged they witnessed numerous violations they say ultimately led to the slaughter of wild horses and burros.

The bureau argued it was following regulations that have been established and updated numerous times over the years.

The American Wild Horse Conservation was a principal petitioner in the suit. Amelia Perrin, the senior communications manager of the organization, welcomed the ruling over the adoption program.

“It’s a horrible situation that the (Adoption Incentive Program) created,” Perrin said in an online news conference. “It’s really a disservice to the American people and it’s a disservice to the horses that we all care so much about.”

The organization hopes this ruling will change the methods the federal government uses to control overpopulation of wild horses and burros and allow for other options, such as providing trained horses for adoption and using birth control.

The Bureau of Land Management’s website says the adoption program is “currently paused and not available for new adopters.” The BLM, in a response, told the Mountain West News Bureau that it was reviewing the ruling to determine its next steps.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) in Las Vegas, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.