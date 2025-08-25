Livestock farms are polluting the air of vulnerable towns in the Mountain West, study finds

The study , published in the journal Nature, mapped more than 15,000 cattle and hog feeding operations, where livestock kick up dust, and manure is stored in open-air lagoons.

Researchers found particle pollution known as fine particulate matter – or PM2.5 – linked to heart and lung problems was nearly 30% higher near cattle farms and nearly 11% higher near hog farms.

Hotspots were found in southern Idaho, eastern Colorado, southern New Mexico, southern Arizona and western Utah. Elevated particle pollution levels were also detected in parts of Nevada, Montana and Wyoming.

The most polluted communities have high percentages of residents without health insurance, said Sanaz Chamanara, the study’s lead author.

“These are often Latino farm workers, rural communities without much political clout, people who just can't pack up and move when their air gets dirty,” Chamanara said.

She said the findings give affected communities the data they need to push for cleaner air and stronger public health protections.

