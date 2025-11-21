Feds plan to revamp Endangered Species Act. What does that mean?

The Trump administration is trying to make big changes to the Endangered Species Act. It revealed a slew of revisions Nov. 19.

It has big implications for threatened and endangered species, and their critical habitat.

Supporters say the revisions will help tailor regulations to specific species, while reducing barriers for landowners. Critics say the changes will put species at risk of extinction.

“This administration is restoring the Endangered Species Act to its original intent,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a press release , “protecting species through clear, consistent and lawful standards that also respect the livelihoods of Americans who depend on our land and resources,”

The announcement came at no surprise to onlookers, since the Trump administration made similar changes during its first term. Just like last time, this proposal has been met with an outcry from environmental groups and is likely to be litigated in the courts.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s in the proposal:

‘Blanket rule’

Right now, threatened species can get the same amount of protection as an endangered species, even though they’re less at risk. This is what many refer to as the “blanket rule.”

If the Trump proposal goes through, that rule would go away in favor of regulations more tailored to each species’ individual needs, said Jonathan Wood, vice president of law and policy with the market-focused conservation group, Property and Environmental Resource Center.

“So repealing that is absolutely restoring the ESA to its original intent and what the law says, but — and this is incredibly important — it's also good for species,” Wood said.

Other conservationists, however, said this change could mean minimal protections for threatened species. That includes Noah Greenwald, co-director of the endangered species program at the Center for Biological Diversity, a conservation group which is filing a lawsuit to halt the administration’s proposed revisions.

“It'll just lead to a lot of situations where industry pushes for species to be listed as threatened rather than endangered,” Greenwald said.

Critical habitat

Another change could impact threatened species like wolverines. Resembling small bears, they den in snow in the Northern Rockies.

Under the Trump proposal, it’ll be harder to designate a wolverine’s potential habitat and prevent the development of, for example, a road in a ski area.

“They might say, well, we don't really know if wolverines will get run over on the road, therefore that's not an effect of the action,” Greenwald explained.

But Wood is supportive of the change. He says it will help landowners.

“The moment a critical habitat designation is made, the value of the land designated drops, pretty significantly,” Wood said.

Economic factors

The Trump administration could also bring economic factors into the conversation when it comes to listing, delisting and critical habitat determinations.

“The proposal ensures decisions are based on the best scientific and commercial data available while allowing transparent consideration of economic impacts,” according to a Department of Interior press release.

Wood said the government will still prioritize scientific data. But others worry this could lead to extraction projects, logging and other types of development being prioritized over endangered and threatened species.

More information on the proposed changes is available in the Federal Register. The public can comment online starting Nov. 21 for 30 days, by searching the following docket numbers:

FWS–HQ–ES–2025–0039 (Section 4)

FWS–HQ–ES–2025–0044 (Section 7)

FWS–HQ–ES–2025–0029 (Section 4(d))

FWS–HQ–ES–2025–0048 (Section 4(b)(2))

