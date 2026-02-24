Using data on half a million wildfire starts, researchers are working to predict their likelihood

Using a massive dataset , researchers are developing tools to help them predict when and where wildfires are most likely to start.

The team, led by a Boise State University civil engineering researcher, looked at half a million wildfire starts, and hundreds of attributes about them. Beyond the obvious weather variables like wind speed, temperature and humidity, they also considered human factors like density of development.

Yavar Pourmohamad, a researcher with Boise State University’s civil engineering department, and lead author of a recent paper on the prediction model said the breadth and depth of data points is part of what sets the research apart, and makes it potentially useful to land managers.

“If you are [an] authority and you have limited resources, you want to know where you shouldn't send your resources and where you should send them,” he said.

Pourmohamad said the model could also be used to inform and plan public education or enforcement campaigns around wildfire safety. The paper notes most wildfires are started by people, meaning they are preventable. Human-started fires are also much more likely to damage or destroy structures.

Prevention, he said, is the “most cost-effective” approach to wildfires.

The Boise State researcher said he hopes the work could eventually enable fire danger forecasts on smartphones, similar to mobile weather forecasts.

