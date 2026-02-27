Summit Foundation waddles away from Great Rubber Duck Race

A Breckenridge nonprofit is ending a decades-long tradition and is asking the public to help preserve its memories.

The Summit Foundation held a rubber duck race as a fundraiser for nearly 40 years. According to an online statement, the group decided to stop dropping ducks into the Blue River in favor of other programs that “align with our mission, environmental responsibility, and long-term community impact.”

Duck adoptions for the race have funded local nonprofit grants, scholarships and community service initiatives like career technical education and after-school programming.

The Summit Foundation / Facebook The Summit Foundation's Facebook announcement about ending its annual Great Rubber Duck Race. The post was made on 2/25/2026.

The Summit Foundation thanked followers on social media for the support and offered further context for the choice to cancel the duck race, saying:

"This decision reflects long-term changes in snowpack and river flow that have made hosting the race on the Blue River less predictable over time. When paired with our broader strategic direction to gather in ways that clearly align with our mission, it felt like the right moment to evolve."

The foundation is asking past participants to share their photos, stories, and memories from the Great Rubber Duck Race to honor its legacy.

You can find out more from the organization’s website.