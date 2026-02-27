© 2026
Donate
Summit Foundation waddles away from Great Rubber Duck Race

Published February 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
A crowd of people stands on a metal bridge over a stream. They observe and photograph hundreds of yellow rubber ducks floating on the water.
Spectators watch and take photos as the ducks float by in the Summit Foundation's Great Rubber Duck Race.

A Breckenridge nonprofit is ending a decades-long tradition and is asking the public to help preserve its memories.

The Summit Foundation held a rubber duck race as a fundraiser for nearly 40 years. According to an online statement, the group decided to stop dropping ducks into the Blue River in favor of other programs that “align with our mission, environmental responsibility, and long-term community impact.”

Duck adoptions for the race have funded local nonprofit grants, scholarships and community service initiatives like career technical education and after-school programming.

An image shows a yellow rubber toy duck floating on a rock-lined stream. The logo for the Summit Foundation, a simple line drawing shaped like a mountain, is superimposed over the image. The caption for the image says: "After 38 years… the ducks are retiring. "In light of the ongoing challenges affecting the Blue River and our commitment to caring for the place we live, work, and play; we’ve made the decision to conclude the Great Rubber Duck Race. "This tradition has meant so much. It funded scholarships, supported local nonprofits, and gave us nearly four decades of cheering from the bridges. As our community and environment evolve, we’re evolving too. We’re rethinking how we gather and reinventing how we convene, creating events that are intentional, mission-driven, and built for the future." "The ducks may be done racing. The impact continues. "Read more and find FAQs at SummitFoundation.orgAnd share your favorite memories with #DuckRaceLegacy."
The Summit Foundation's Facebook announcement about ending its annual Great Rubber Duck Race. The post was made on 2/25/2026.

The Summit Foundation thanked followers on social media for the support and offered further context for the choice to cancel the duck race, saying:

"This decision reflects long-term changes in snowpack and river flow that have made hosting the race on the Blue River less predictable over time. When paired with our broader strategic direction to gather in ways that clearly align with our mission, it felt like the right moment to evolve."

A comment on Facebook from The Summit Foundation after followers responded to the announced end of the Great Rubber Duck Race. It says: "Thanks for the thoughtful comments — we really appreciate the engagement. This decision reflects long-term changes in snowpack and river flow that have made hosting the race on the Blue River less predictable over time. When paired with our broader strategic direction to gather in ways that clearly align with our mission, it felt like the right moment to evolve. We’re incredibly proud of the legacy and excited about what’s ahead."
The foundation is asking past participants to share their photos, stories, and memories from the Great Rubber Duck Race to honor its legacy.

2023 Summit Foundation Great Rubber Duck Race