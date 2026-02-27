© 2026
Sundance funds upgrades to 10 Boulder venues in advance of film festival

KUNC | By Leigh Paterson
Published February 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
A map of downtown Boulder with venues highlighted.
Sundance Film Festival
A map of venues selected for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival. Next year will be the first time the event is held in Boulder.

Ten Boulder theaters will get major audio and visual upgrades in advance of the Sundance Film Festival, thanks to the approval of a $16 million dollar bond package on Wednesday.

The low-cost loan to the Sundance Institute was facilitated by the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority (CECFA) and organization that helps educational and cultural groups borrow money for projects.

“They will be a series of upgrades that include accessibility upgrades and a series of equipment [upgrades] that would allow us to use the best-in-class, state-of-the-art equipment for sound and video for theatrical exhibitions,” said Trista Schroeder, general counsel for the Sundance Institute, during the CECFA meeting.

The venues include the Boulder Theater, Chautauqua Auditorium, Dairy Arts Center, e- Town Hall, a few theaters on CU’s campus and two Boulder public schools. Sundance was unable to share specifics about the improvements to those spaces.
Leigh Paterson
