Sundance funds upgrades to 10 Boulder venues in advance of film festival

Ten Boulder theaters will get major audio and visual upgrades in advance of the Sundance Film Festival, thanks to the approval of a $16 million dollar bond package on Wednesday.

The low-cost loan to the Sundance Institute was facilitated by the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority (CECFA) and organization that helps educational and cultural groups borrow money for projects.

“They will be a series of upgrades that include accessibility upgrades and a series of equipment [upgrades] that would allow us to use the best-in-class, state-of-the-art equipment for sound and video for theatrical exhibitions,” said Trista Schroeder, general counsel for the Sundance Institute, during the CECFA meeting.